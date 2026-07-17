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“This Is Because Of Modi”: PM Links Rail Electrification To India’s Hormuz Crisis Resilience

“This Is Because Of Modi”: PM Links Rail Electrification To India’s Hormuz Crisis Resilience

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 17, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 17, 2026, 9:36 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s rapid railway electrification has protected train operations from disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz crisis. Speaking in Jind, Haryana, Modi said India depends on the strategic route for petrol, diesel, LPG and essential fertilizers. He claimed that a similar crisis before 2014 could have brought railway operations to a standstill because of heavy diesel dependence. Indian Railways says 99.6 percent of its broad-gauge network was electrified by March 2026, significantly reducing diesel use and crude-oil import dependence. Modi credited advance planning and practical implementation for strengthening India’s transport and energy resilience today significantly.

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