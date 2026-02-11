Business Today
“This Is Dangerous Mindset”: Rijiju Targets Rahul, Defends Speaker’s Authority

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 11, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 11, 2026, 1:52 PM IST

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju strongly criticised the Congress after the Opposition submitted a no-confidence notice against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Rijiju accused Congress MPs of undermining the dignity of the Speaker, alleging they abused and threatened him inside his chamber while later accusing him of bias. He said parliamentary traditions require MPs to seek the Speaker’s permission before speaking. Rijiju also took aim at Rahul Gandhi, calling his remarks about not needing permission to speak a dangerous mindset that weakens democratic institutions and parliamentary discipline.

