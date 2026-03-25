"This Is Not Our War": Raghav Chadha Flags ₹48 Lakh Crore Investor Loss Amid Market Shock

AAP MP Raghav Chadha raises concerns in Parliament over the impact of escalating West Asia tensions on India’s economy and stock markets. He highlighted that despite India not being directly involved in the conflict, global geopolitical shocks have led to significant volatility in financial markets. Chadha pointed out that nearly ₹48 lakh crore of investor wealth has been eroded, along with substantial foreign investor withdrawals in recent weeks. Emphasising that India’s economic fundamentals remain strong, he called for urgent policy measures to protect investors and boost market confidence. His key suggestions included extending capital loss carry-forward limits, providing special tax relief during crisis periods, reducing transaction costs, and enabling easier portfolio rebalancing for investors. He also urged stronger communication from institutions like RBI, SEBI, and stock exchanges to reassure markets and maintain stability. Concluding his remarks, Chadha stated that while this is not India’s war, Indian investors are bearing the brunt, and a stronger policy shield is needed to safeguard them.