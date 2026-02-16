This Is Why America’s AI Giants Are In India: USISPF President And CEO Mukesh Aghi Reveals

Speaking in Delhi at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), underscored the strategic importance of the summit for India–US ties. He noted that USISPF is leading the largest-ever US industry delegation to an AI summit in India, marking the first such global event hosted in a developing country. Aghi highlighted that many AI leaders in the US are Indian Americans, and said the presence of over 100 US global leaders signals India’s growing importance to American companies. He added that India is emerging as a key force in making AI affordable, scalable, and globally impactful.