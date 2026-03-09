Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Three Iranian Warships, Three Dramatic Fates As US-Iran Conflict Spreads In Indian Ocean

Three Iranian Warships, Three Dramatic Fates As US-Iran Conflict Spreads In Indian Ocean

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 9, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 9, 2026, 12:17 PM IST

Three Iranian naval vessels operating in the Indian Ocean have become symbols of how quickly the escalating U.S.–Iran conflict is spreading across the region. One of them, the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena, was torpedoed by a U.S. Navy submarine off Sri Lanka on March 4, sending the warship to the bottom of the ocean and killing dozens of sailors. Ironically, just weeks earlier, the same vessel had participated in International Fleet Review 2026 in India. Meanwhile, two other Iranian ships faced different fates. IRIS Lavan docked in Kochi after technical trouble, while IRIS Bushehr was allowed to dock in Sri Lanka, highlighting the widening geopolitical tensions in India’s maritime neighbourhood.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended