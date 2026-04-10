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Timelapse Shows Tankers Crawling Through Strait Of Hormuz As Oil Route Bottleneck Deepens

Timelapse Shows Tankers Crawling Through Strait Of Hormuz As Oil Route Bottleneck Deepens

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 10, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 10, 2026, 2:26 PM IST

A dramatic timelapse of marine traffic shows oil tankers crawling through the Strait of Hormuz as congestion worsens at one of the world’s most vital energy chokepoints. Vessel tracking data from April 9 to April 10 reveals a visible slowdown in tanker movement amid heightened tensions in West Asia. U.S. President Donald Trump claimed Iran is doing a “poor job” allowing oil shipments through the strait, as concerns mount over disruptions to global crude supply. With markets watching closely, the slowdown at Hormuz is becoming a key symbol of the region’s fragile and volatile security situation.

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