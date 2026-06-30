TN Min Sarath Kumar In Drug Controversy: Viral Video Triggers Massive Political Storm Over Ethics

Tamil Nadu Human Resources Minister D. Sarath Kumar is embroiled in a massive political firestorm following the resurfacing of a two-year-old viral video. The clip shows the minister arranging a white powder with a credit card, leading to public speculation of narcotics use. While Sarath Kumar vehemently denies the allegations, claiming the substance was medicine for his daughter, the opposition led by the DMK and BJP has demanded his immediate resignation. With Chief Minister Vijay’s government pushing a strict anti-drug agenda, this controversy has put his administration’s credibility to the test. Is this a political hit-job or a genuine scandal?