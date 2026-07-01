TN Politics Explodes: 3 Arrested For Alleged ₹35 Cr Plot To Topple Vijay’s TVK Govt!

A massive political controversy has erupted in Tamil Nadu following the arrest of three individuals for allegedly attempting to poach TVK legislator Dr. N. Illayaraja. The MLA from Uthangarai claimed he was offered ₹35 crore to vote against the Assembly Speaker, a move allegedly orchestrated by aides of former DMK minister V. Senthil Balaji to destabilize CM Vijay’s nascent government. While TVK has slammed the DMK for this "desperate attempt to topple the government," the DMK has hit back by filing a counter-complaint, accusing the TVK of trying to induce two of its own MLAs. As both parties trade accusations of horse-trading, the state’s political temperature is soaring.