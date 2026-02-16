TN Polls Heat Up As Congress–DMK Rift Explodes Over Power Sharing And Vijay Factor

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, cracks within the Congress–DMK alliance have burst into the open, turning the political battleground volatile. Congress leaders are openly clashing with the ruling DMK over power-sharing, with senior voices backing a possible tie-up with actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party TVK. Congress MP Manickam Tagore has warned of retaliation if Congress is sidelined, while DMK leaders have hit back sharply. Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has categorically ruled out power-sharing, signalling unprecedented strain in the alliance. As tempers flare and positions harden, the road to the Tamil Nadu polls looks increasingly explosive.