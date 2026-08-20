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Top 5 Fixed Income Products To Invest | Investment Guide | Money Today

Top 5 Fixed Income Products To Invest | Investment Guide | Money Today

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 20, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 20, 2026, 5:03 PM IST

In this episode of Money Today, we decode fixed-income investments and explore how investors can choose the right products for their financial goals. Sneha Pandey, Fund Manager – Fixed Income, Quantum AMC, explains the role of fixed deposits, government securities, T-bills, bonds and debt mutual funds across different investment horizons. The discussion covers how investors can match duration with their goals, understand interest-rate and credit risks, and evaluate government versus corporate bonds. We also look at how fixed income can provide portfolio stability, act as an emergency fund and offer a hedge during equity market volatility. The episode further explains the tax treatment of FDs and debt mutual funds and why investors should avoid chasing higher yields without understanding the risks involved.

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