Top 5 Safe Investment Options For You | Personal Finance

Looking for safe investment options without taking excessive market risk? In the latest episode of Money Today, Rachana Ranade, decodes the smartest long-term and short-term investment choices for every kind of investor. From Fixed Deposits, Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Arbitrage Funds to Liquid Funds and Treasury Bills (T-Bills), understand how each investment works, who it is suitable for, the tax implications, expected returns and the role each can play in building a balanced portfolio. If you're planning for retirement, emergency savings or wealth creation while keeping risk under control, this discussion offers practical insights to help you make informed financial decisions.