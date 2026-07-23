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Top 5 Safe Investment Options For You | Personal Finance

Top 5 Safe Investment Options For You | Personal Finance

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 23, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 23, 2026, 5:10 PM IST

Looking for safe investment options without taking excessive market risk? In the latest episode of Money Today, Rachana Ranade, decodes the smartest long-term and short-term investment choices for every kind of investor. From Fixed Deposits, Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Arbitrage Funds to Liquid Funds and Treasury Bills (T-Bills), understand how each investment works, who it is suitable for, the tax implications, expected returns and the role each can play in building a balanced portfolio. If you're planning for retirement, emergency savings or wealth creation while keeping risk under control, this discussion offers practical insights to help you make informed financial decisions.

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