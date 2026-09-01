Travel Insurance: What Does It Cover & Why Is It Important? | Insurance Guide | Personal Finance

Planning an international holiday? Travel insurance can protect you from unexpected medical expenses, trip cancellations, flight delays, missed connections and baggage-related losses. In this episode of Money Today’s Insurance Masterclass, Meet Kapadia, Business Head, Policybazaar, explains how to choose the right travel insurance policy and what travellers must check before buying. From medical cover and evacuation to pre-existing conditions, trip interruption and adventure sports, we decode the key inclusions, exclusions and sub-limits that can impact your claim. The discussion also explains how airline compensation works alongside travel insurance, why destination and trip duration matter, how much cover you may need, and why policy wordings are important. Plus, we highlight common mistakes travellers should avoid before heading abroad, especially when choosing policies online or through agents.