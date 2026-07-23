Trump 200% Tariff Threat Shocks Indian Pharma Stocks | Dr. Reddy’s Q1 Miss Explained

Indian pharma stocks remained under pressure as fresh tariff threats from Donald Trump weighed on investor sentiment. The proposed 200% tariff on generic drug imports and the call for manufacturers to shift production to the US have raised concerns across the sector. Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Market Expert, believes the proposal is largely a negotiation tactic, arguing that setting up manufacturing facilities and securing regulatory approvals within two years is impractical. He also says such tariffs could significantly raise drug prices for US consumers.