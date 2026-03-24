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Trump Announces Pause But War Rages On As Iran Denies Talks And Strikes Intensify Across Region

Trump Announces Pause But War Rages On As Iran Denies Talks And Strikes Intensify Across Region

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 24, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 24, 2026, 9:41 PM IST

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump announcing a five-day pause in the West Asia conflict, violence on the ground shows no signs of easing. Fresh Israeli strikes continue to hit Tehran, while Iran has launched attacks impacting civilian areas in Tel Aviv. Trump’s extended deadline over the Strait of Hormuz has raised hopes of possible talks, but Tehran has firmly denied any negotiations, calling U.S. claims “fake.” As speculation grows over backchannel diplomacy, Iran’s leadership insists the war will continue. With conflicting narratives and ongoing strikes, uncertainty deepens- raising a key question: if talks are happening, who is Washington really speaking to?

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