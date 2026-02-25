Business Today
Trump Blasts Supreme Court Tariff Ruling, Says World Still Sticking To His Deals

  New Delhi,
  Feb 25, 2026,
  Updated Feb 25, 2026, 1:26 PM IST

Addressing the 2026 State of the Union, US President Donald Trump sharply criticised a recent ruling by the United States Supreme Court, calling it “very unfortunate.” Trump claimed the verdict has not derailed international agreements, asserting that countries and corporations prefer sticking to earlier deals negotiated by his administration, fearing tougher terms otherwise. He also reiterated his claims of economic success, saying nations that once “ripped off” the US are now paying hundreds of billions of dollars. Trump said the economy saw no inflation and strong growth, adding that he proved dozens of Nobel-winning economists wrong in their predictions.

