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Trump Blocks Hormuz Shipping | U.S.-Iran Standoff Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Trump Blocks Hormuz Shipping | U.S.-Iran Standoff Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 14, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 14, 2026, 12:48 PM IST

The crisis deepens at the Strait of Hormuz as the United States joins Iran in restricting movement through the vital waterway. Donald Trump has warned that ships linked to Iranian trade could be stopped, while U.S. forces prepare to clear sea mines. With nearly 20% of global energy flows at stake and most of Iran’s oil heading to China, tensions are spilling into global markets—pushing crude prices past $100. Even as a fragile ceasefire holds, the battle for control of Hormuz intensifies. Is this economic pressure—or the prelude to a larger conflict?

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