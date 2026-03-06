Trump Claims Iran’s Military Is “Destroyed”, Says Tehran Now Begging For A Deal

U.S. President Donald J. Trump makes strong remarks on Iran, claiming that the United States military and Israeli partners are rapidly destroying Iran’s military capabilities, including missiles, drones, naval assets, and air defense systems. Trump states that Iran’s forces are collapsing and that Tehran is now seeking negotiations after suffering major losses. According to Trump, U.S. and Israeli operations have eliminated multiple Iranian military assets within days, including naval ships and anti-aircraft weapons, leaving Iran unable to effectively defend its airspace. He also claimed that Iran is now reaching out for a deal but warned that it may be “too late.” Watch the full statement as Trump discusses the U.S.–Iran conflict, military operations, and the possibility of negotiations.