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Trump Claims Mojtaba Wounded As Iran US War Turns Into Propaganda And Psychological Battle

Trump Claims Mojtaba Wounded As Iran US War Turns Into Propaganda And Psychological Battle

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 31, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 31, 2026, 12:12 PM IST

Tensions between Iran and the United States continue to escalate as the conflict intensifies beyond the battlefield into a fierce war of narratives. Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has issued fresh messages despite uncertainty surrounding his whereabouts, even as Iranian media releases AI-generated visuals projecting strength and strategy. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has stirred controversy by claiming Mojtaba may be seriously wounded. With propaganda, speculation, and psychological warfare at play, and Pakistan attempting backchannel mediation, the West Asia conflict shows no signs of easing, raising fears of deeper instability and prolonged confrontation.

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