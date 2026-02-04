Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Trump Cuts India Tariffs To 18% After Modi Call | Sergio Gor Calls It 'Turning Point'

Trump Cuts India Tariffs To 18% After Modi Call | Sergio Gor Calls It 'Turning Point'

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 4, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 4, 2026, 1:05 PM IST

The United States has cut tariffs on Indian imports from 50% to 18%, sealing a long-negotiated trade deal between Washington and New Delhi. U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor credits President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal rapport for driving the agreement, calling it a turning point in bilateral ties. Trump announced the move after speaking with PM Modi, even sharing an India Today magazine cover on social media. The deal places India among the lowest-tariff nations under the Trump administration, ahead of several major Asian economies, and marks a reset in India–US trade relations.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended