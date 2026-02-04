Trump Cuts India Tariffs To 18% After Modi Call | Sergio Gor Calls It 'Turning Point'

The United States has cut tariffs on Indian imports from 50% to 18%, sealing a long-negotiated trade deal between Washington and New Delhi. U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor credits President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal rapport for driving the agreement, calling it a turning point in bilateral ties. Trump announced the move after speaking with PM Modi, even sharing an India Today magazine cover on social media. The deal places India among the lowest-tariff nations under the Trump administration, ahead of several major Asian economies, and marks a reset in India–US trade relations.