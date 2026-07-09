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Trump Declares Iran MoU 'Over' As Fresh US Strikes Escalate West Asia Tensions

Trump Declares Iran MoU 'Over' As Fresh US Strikes Escalate West Asia Tensions

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 9, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 9, 2026, 3:17 PM IST

Hopes for a breakthrough in the US-Iran conflict have suffered a major setback after US President Donald Trump declared the interim Memorandum of Understanding with Iran "over." Speaking on the sidelines of the NATO summit, Trump launched a scathing attack on Iran's leadership and warned of further military action. The remarks came after fresh US strikes and renewed tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, where commercial vessels were reportedly targeted. Iran has accused Washington of violating the ceasefire and restoring sanctions on its oil exports. With diplomacy under strain, the future of peace efforts in West Asia remains highly uncertain.

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