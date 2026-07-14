Trump Defends Iran Strikes, Says U.S. Stopped Tehran From Building Nuclear Bomb

U.S. President Donald Trump defended his administration's Iran policy, saying Tehran backed away from a nuclear deal after initially agreeing to it. He claimed U.S. military strikes, including B-2 bomber operations, prevented Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and insisted Iran "will not have a nuclear weapon." Trump also highlighted the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani during his first term, calling him an "evil genius." He said the U.S. is protecting key Gulf allies, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait, and argued these nations should reimburse Washington for the security and military protection it provides.