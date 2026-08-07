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Trump Expects Iran War To End Soon; Says U.S. Has Massive Ammunition Supplies

Trump Expects Iran War To End Soon; Says U.S. Has Massive Ammunition Supplies

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 7, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 7, 2026, 5:20 PM IST

U.S. President Donald Trump says he believes the war with Iran could end "pretty soon," adding that he does not think Tehran can sustain the conflict much longer. Speaking at the White House, Trump also said the U.S. has "virtually unlimited" supplies of certain types of munitions and emphasized that defense companies are expanding production by building more plants for Patriot missiles, Tomahawk missiles and other weapons. He said the U.S. military remains in "very good shape" and stressed the need to continue strengthening ammunition supplies as global security challenges evolve.

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