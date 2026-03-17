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Trump Explodes At Keir Starmer As Allies Back Off While Hormuz Crisis Spirals Globally

Trump Explodes At Keir Starmer As Allies Back Off While Hormuz Crisis Spirals Globally

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 17, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 17, 2026, 2:25 PM IST

Donald Trump has sharply escalated tensions with Keir Starmer, openly criticizing his cautious stance as the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz deepens. With Iran disrupting a route that carries nearly 20% of the world’s oil and LNG, Trump is pushing allies to act fast, questioning why the UK is still “thinking” instead of deploying support. While Germany, Spain, and Italy have already stepped back from any military role, Britain has said it is not yet at a decision stage and is prioritizing de-escalation. Trump’s remarks underline growing cracks within Western allies, raising a bigger question — as the crisis intensifies, will NATO stand united or start to split?

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