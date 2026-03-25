Trump Flips On Iran Talks; Pakistan’s Surprise Power Play Shakes Global Diplomacy

U.S. President Donald Trump’s shift from threats to dialogue with Tehran comes amid rising oil prices and fears of a Strait of Hormuz disruption. Adding intrigue is Pakistan’s reported role as a mediator. Despite internal security challenges and a controversial global image, Islamabad is leveraging ties with both the U.S. and Iran to stay diplomatically relevant. Reports suggest Army Chief Asim Munir engaged Trump, while backchannel talks continue. Pakistan’s strategic location, links with Iran, and outreach to Washington position it uniquely. However, critics question its credibility, even as India maintains its call for diplomacy and de-escalation in the escalating West Asia crisis.