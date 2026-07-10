Trump-Iran Truce Collapses? Fresh Strikes Ignite Fears Of Wider West Asia War

Fresh military strikes have reignited tensions in West Asia, raising fears that the fragile truce between the United States and Iran may have collapsed. President Donald Trump declared the Memorandum of Understanding with Iran was over, while Vice President J.D. Vance warned against any disruption to the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. says it targeted multiple strategic locations across Iran, with Tehran reportedly launching retaliatory attacks on U.S.-linked assets in the Gulf. Concerns are also mounting over the security of nuclear facilities and the risk of a broader regional conflict as diplomatic efforts face renewed uncertainty.