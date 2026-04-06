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Trump-Macron Clash Deepens Over Hormuz Rift As Personal Jabs Expose Growing NATO Divide

Trump-Macron Clash Deepens Over Hormuz Rift As Personal Jabs Expose Growing NATO Divide

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 6, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 6, 2026, 3:23 PM IST

Tensions are rising between U.S. President Donald Trump and Freench President Emmanuel Macron as their transatlantic relationship shows visible strain. Triggered by France’s refusal to support U.S. efforts in the Strait of Hormuz, Trump mocked Macron with a personal jab, which the French President dismissed. Beneath the exchange lies a deeper divide over military intervention and global strategy. While Washington pushes for allied support, Paris has rejected involvement, emphasizing international law. The clash highlights a growing rift between the U.S. and key European allies, with potential implications for NATO unity and future geopolitical coordination.

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