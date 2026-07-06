Trump Mocks Iran Amid Fragile Ceasefire, Says U.S. 'Knocked The Hell Out Of Iran'

As Iran mourns the death of its former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, U.S. President Donald Trump struck a defiant tone during America's Independence Day celebrations. Speaking near Mount Rushmore, Trump claimed the U.S. had "knocked the hell out of Iran," reigniting debate over the recent conflict. Although a ceasefire is currently in place and diplomatic talks have resumed, tensions remain high. Reports suggest both sides are working through indirect negotiations, including discussions on frozen Iranian funds and future communication channels. With peace still fragile, the Middle East remains on edge as the U.S. and Iran continue high-stakes diplomacy.