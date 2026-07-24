Trump Reimposes Tariffs On 60 Countries: India Faces 10% Duty, Trade Deal Hopes Continue

The Trump administration has reimposed tariffs on imports from 60 countries after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the earlier "Liberation Day" tariffs. India has been placed in the lower 10% tariff bracket, compared with 12.5% for several other countries, citing its efforts to curb forced labour. While sectors such as oil, gas, fertilisers and products already covered under Section 232 remain exempt, Indian exports including textiles, gems and jewellery, engineering goods, leather products, and select electronics and chemicals could continue to face pressure. With India-U.S. trade deal negotiations still underway, businesses are now watching whether the 10% tariff is rolled back in a final agreement. Business Today's Surabhi explains what the new tariff regime means for Indian exporters and the road ahead.