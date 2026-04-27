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Trump Rushed Offstage Amid Gunfire: Former NASA Intern Arrested At White House Gala

Trump Rushed Offstage Amid Gunfire: Former NASA Intern Arrested At White House Gala

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 27, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 27, 2026, 11:44 AM IST

Panic gripped the 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner as gunfire erupted at the Washington Hilton. Secret Service agents evacuated President Trump, Melania, and JD Vance after Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old from California, stormed a security checkpoint. Carrying a shotgun, handgun, and knives, Allen engaged in a lobby gun battle, striking an agent’s tactical vest. Trump later shared images of the shirtless suspect pinned down, confirming Allen targeted administration officials. This chilling echo of the 1981 Reagan assassination attempt at the same venue has sparked a massive federal probe into this brazen security breach.

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