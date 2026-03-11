Trump Says Sinking Iranian Ships Was “Fun” As Iran Fires Back In Escalating War

More than 10 days into the West Asia war, tensions between the United States and Iran are only escalating. U.S. President Donald Trump has sparked controversy after boasting that American forces destroyed over 50 Iranian ships, even describing the sinking as “fun.” His remarks, along with warnings for Iran not to “act cute,” have intensified the ongoing war of words between Washington and Tehran. Iran has strongly rejected Trump’s statements, calling them nonsensical, while also dismissing a proposed truce backed by China, Russia, and France. With no signs of de-escalation, the conflict continues to shake global markets, oil prices, and geopolitical stability.