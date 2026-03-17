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Trump Says US “Extinguished” Iran’s Missiles And Navy As Gulf Tensions Spiral

Trump Says US “Extinguished” Iran’s Missiles And Navy As Gulf Tensions Spiral

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 17, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 17, 2026, 11:22 AM IST

U.S. President Donald Trump has made strong claims about the ongoing West Asia conflict, stating that American forces have significantly weakened Iran’s military capabilities. He alleged that key missile, drone and naval assets have been “extinguished,” along with multiple layers of leadership. Trump also described the UAE as a financial hub for Iran, while warning that several Gulf nations including Kuwait and Bahrain are now facing the spillover of the conflict. Highlighting the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said the U.S. has targeted Iran’s naval capacity, including vessels capable of laying sea mines. He added that while fears of mined waters persist, it is U.S. military action that now makes the region increasingly volatile and unpredictable.

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