Trump Seeks Global Backup On Hormuz As Allies Balk And West Asia War Sends Oil Fears Surging

After launching war alongside Israel, U.S. President Donald Trump is now scrambling for partners as the Strait of Hormuz remains shut and the global economy feels the shock. The U.S. president has urged major powers that rely on the route, including China, Britain, France, Japan and South Korea, to help secure the waterway, which carries about 20% of global oil and gas flows. But key allies have so far held back, with countries like Britain and Japan saying no final decision has been taken on military participation. As Tehran says Hormuz is closed only to its enemies, the war’s economic aftershocks are already rippling far beyond West Asia.