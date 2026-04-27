Trump Shooting Scare Explained: Who Is The Suspect & What Was The Plan?

What really happened during the shocking Trump security scare at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner? This explainer unpacks the full sequence — from the moment chaos broke out to the emergency evacuation of Donald Trump and Melania Trump. The report tracks how the suspect, Cole Allen, allegedly travelled from California to Washington, checked into the venue, and attempted to breach security before opening fire at a United States Secret Service agent. With inputs from Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, this package explains whether the attacker acted alone, what has been uncovered so far, and the significance of the alleged manifesto. It also examines the larger Trump security concerns, the questions being raised over high-profile event safety, and why this incident has triggered fresh debate over tighter protection measures.