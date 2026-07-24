Trump Tariffs: Why India’s 10% Rate Still Raises Risks For Exporters And US Buyers

The Trump administration has introduced a new tariff regime covering 60 economies, with India placed in the lower 10 per cent bracket. While New Delhi has avoided the higher 12.5 per cent rate imposed on countries such as China and Vietnam, the move still creates pressure for Indian exporters in textiles, garments, gems and jewellery, and shrimp. The tariff will usually be added to existing US import duties, raising the final cost of Indian goods. However, market expert Anshul Saigal argues that the immediate burden may fall more heavily on American importers and consumers than on Indian manufacturers. India’s export numbers have remained resilient despite earlier tariff concerns, but risks remain as the new levy has no automatic expiry date. This report explains the sectors most exposed, how the tariff cost moves through the supply chain, and why India’s export growth does not completely remove the long-term threat for businesses.