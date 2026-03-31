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Trump Threatens Iran Strike As War Escalates And ‘No Kings’ Protests Grow Across United States

Trump Threatens Iran Strike As War Escalates And ‘No Kings’ Protests Grow Across United States

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 31, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 31, 2026, 12:13 PM IST

As the West Asia war enters its second month, the United States appears to be escalating its strategy against Iran. Donald Trump has issued stark warnings, threatening to target Iran’s critical infrastructure if a deal is not reached soon. While keeping ambiguity over boots on the ground, he has also hinted at invasion and seizure of key oil assets like Kharg Island. At the same time, Tehran has warned of strong retaliation. Back home, Trump faces growing pressure as protests gain momentum across the U.S. With shifting goals and rising tensions, the conflict is becoming increasingly unpredictable and politically volatile.

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