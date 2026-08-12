Trump Towers Hyderabad Set For October Launch, Says Tribeca Developers Founder Kalpesh Mehta

Tribeca Developers has announced the upcoming launch of Trump Towers Hyderabad, a 4-acre residential development on Golden Mile Road in Kokapet, in partnership with Ira Realty. The launch ceremony is expected to happen in October with Eric Trump in attendance. Trump Towers Hyderabad will comprise two 65-storey glass façade towers rising around 800 feet the ground, connected by a suspended sky bridge at the 28th floor. The project will feature more than 450 residences, including 3.5 BHK and 4-BHK homes, priced upwards of Rs 5 crore and going up to Rs 18 crore for a penthouse. The project, which is being built at a cost of Rs 1,800 crore, has a revenue potential of at least Rs 3,500 crore, says Kalpesh Mehta, the founder of Tribeca Developers.