Trump Vows To End Russia-Ukraine War, Warns Iran, Says US Will Never Allow Nuclear Weapons

Addressing national security and global conflicts, Donald Trump said the US is working to end the Russia–Ukraine war, claiming nearly 25,000 soldiers are dying every month. Trump repeated his assertion that the conflict would not have occurred had he been president and vowed to pursue peace while confronting threats to America. He highlighted a US military strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, known as Operation Midnight Hammer, claiming it dismantled Tehran’s weapons programme. Trump accused Iran of sponsoring terrorism, developing long-range missiles, and suppressing protests violently. While expressing a preference for diplomacy, he warned that the US would never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon.