Trump Vows UFO File Release As He Welcomes Record-Breaking Artemis II Crew To The White House

U.S. President Donald Trump hosted the Artemis II crew at the White House on Wednesday, using the occasion to announce that his administration will soon release a significant cache of government files regarding UFOs and unidentified aerial phenomena. Meeting with astronauts Victor Glover, Christina Koch, Reid Wiseman, and Jeremy Hansen following their historic lunar flyby, Trump noted that public interest in extraterrestrial life is at an all-time high. The President also praised the success of the Artemis II mission which recently broke distance records for human spaceflight and expressed optimism that a crewed moon landing could be achieved before the end of his second term.