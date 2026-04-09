Trump Vs Iran: The Secret Reason Behind The 14-Day Ceasefire!

After 40 days of intense escalation, President Donald Trump has announced a conditional two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, hailing it as a "great day for world peace." While Washington points to a burgeoning 15-point framework regarding nuclear concerns, the truce remains precarious, tethered strictly to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Diplomatic ripples are spreading as Pakistan offers to host talks, though questions arise over China’s "invisible hand" in the negotiations. While India welcomes the stability, Tehran remains defiant, labeling the pause as tactical and reversible, leaving the world to wonder: is this true diplomacy or just a temporary breath?