Trump Warns Iran Again: Strait Of Hormuz Stays Open, U.S. Won't Back Down

U.S. President Donald Trump defended his administration's Iran policy, asserting that the Strait of Hormuz remains open despite heightened regional tensions. He claimed U.S. military action, including B-2 bomber strikes, significantly weakened Iran's capabilities and prevented Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. Trump warned that a nuclear-armed Iran would have threatened Israel and the broader Middle East. He also accused Iran of attacking multiple countries and described its leadership as "stone-cold crazy." Trump further argued that wealthy Gulf allies, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE, should reimburse the United States for the security and military protection Washington provides across the region.