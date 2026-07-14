Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Trump Warns Iran Again: Strait Of Hormuz Stays Open, U.S. Won't Back Down

Trump Warns Iran Again: Strait Of Hormuz Stays Open, U.S. Won't Back Down

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 14, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 14, 2026, 12:05 PM IST

U.S. President Donald Trump defended his administration's Iran policy, asserting that the Strait of Hormuz remains open despite heightened regional tensions. He claimed U.S. military action, including B-2 bomber strikes, significantly weakened Iran's capabilities and prevented Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. Trump warned that a nuclear-armed Iran would have threatened Israel and the broader Middle East. He also accused Iran of attacking multiple countries and described its leadership as "stone-cold crazy." Trump further argued that wealthy Gulf allies, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE, should reimburse the United States for the security and military protection Washington provides across the region.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended