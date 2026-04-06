Trump’s Deadline Ends As U.S. Iran Tensions Surge Fears Of Massive Strikes And Wider War Ahead

The West Asia conflict enters its sixth week with no signs of de-escalation as Donald Trump’s ultimatum to Iran expires. Washington warns of severe consequences if Tehran refuses to negotiate or reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Iran remains defiant, demanding fair terms for talks. Meanwhile, the U.S. successfully rescued both crew members of a downed F-15E after a high-risk operation, despite Iranian claims of another jet downed. With missile stockpiles depleting and strikes intensifying, fears of escalation grow. Potential targets include Iran’s nuclear sites and oil hubs, as the region braces for a decisive and possibly devastating next phase.