Trump’s Hormuz Ultimatum: 48-Hour Countdown Raises Fears Of Global War And Massive Energy Crisis

The West Asia conflict has entered a critical phase as tensions between the United States and Iran escalate sharply. U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a 48-hour ultimatum demanding Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face strikes on key power plants. Iran has responded with strong warnings, threatening to target US and allied energy infrastructure if attacked. The blockade has triggered global concern, with multiple nations and the G7 urging de-escalation and protection of vital energy routes. With the deadline fast approaching, the situation hangs on a knife’s edge, raising fears of a wider regional war and major disruption to global energy supplies.