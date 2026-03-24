Trump’s Iran Flip-Flops Raise Questions As Threats Turn To Talks In Rapid Middle East Shift

Donald Trump’s shifting stance on Iran is raising serious questions about consistency and intent. Within days, his rhetoric has swung from threats of total destruction to openness for diplomatic talks. He has backed military strikes, set deadlines, and then abruptly pulled back, claiming progress in negotiations. Conflicting messages from “no one to talk to” to “productive discussions underway” have created confusion on the global stage. Critics see a pattern of unpredictability, while supporters argue it’s strategic pressure. As tensions continue, one question dominates: is this calculated diplomacy, or a series of high-stakes U-turns the world cannot ignore?