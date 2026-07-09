Trump's Iran Warning Sparks Oil Rally | What's Next For Crude, Petrol, Diesel & LPG?

Fresh geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have once again put global crude oil markets under pressure. After renewed US strikes on Iran, Brent crude has climbed back above $79 per barrel, raising concerns over oil supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz. In this special discussion, Business Today TV speaks with former HPCL CMD M.K. Surana, who explains whether oil prices could surge past $100 again, how the US-Iran conflict is impacting global energy markets, and what it means for India. The discussion also covers fuel prices, inflation risks, OMC earnings, Russian diesel export restrictions, OPEC supply trends, and the long-term outlook for crude oil. Watch this detailed analysis to understand what lies ahead for global energy markets.