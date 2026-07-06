Trump’s ‘One Shot’ Threat At Khamenei Funeral Sparks Iran Fury As Tehran Mourns Leader

Iran is boiling with anger as lakhs of mourners flood Tehran’s streets to bid farewell to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. But even during the massive funeral processions, Donald Trump has triggered a fresh storm. The U.S. President claimed America could have wiped out Iran’s top leadership “in one shot” during the funeral, but chose not to. Iran fired back, accusing Trump of crossing every diplomatic line and showing neither honour nor civilisation. As chants against the U.S. grow louder in Tehran, Khamenei’s killing has turned Trump into the face of America’s military campaign in Iranian eyes. With grief, rage and defiance on full display, the bigger question is this: is the U.S.-Iran confrontation entering an even more dangerous phase?