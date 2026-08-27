Trump’s Saudi Nuclear Deal: Is Israel Normalisation The Price For Riyadh?

Donald Trump’s landmark US-Saudi civil nuclear deal is now before Congress, but Washington is linking the agreement to a much bigger geopolitical goal: Saudi Arabia normalising relations with Israel and joining the Abraham Accords. The 30-year agreement could allow American companies to help build Saudi Arabia’s civilian nuclear programme, while a proposed enrichment study has raised concerns over nuclear proliferation in West Asia. Riyadh has repeatedly tied normalisation with Israel to progress towards Palestinian statehood, while Israel’s leadership has opposed Palestinian statehood. With Iran’s nuclear ambitions, Saudi Arabia’s ties with nuclear-armed Pakistan and growing regional tensions, the deal could reshape the balance of power across West Asia.