Trump's Saudi Nuclear Deal Sparks Global Fear Over Uranium Enrichment And Nuclear Race In West Asia

Donald Trump's proposed 30-year civilian nuclear agreement with Saudi Arabia has triggered global debate. While Washington says the deal is aimed at boosting clean energy, investment and energy security, critics argue it weakens long-standing US nuclear non-proliferation standards by leaving the door open for Saudi uranium enrichment under American supervision. The agreement could reshape the balance of power in West Asia, influence US-Saudi relations and reignite concerns over a regional nuclear race, especially amid tensions with Iran. Here's what the deal includes, why it is controversial and what it could mean for global nuclear diplomacy.