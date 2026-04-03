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Trump’s Sharp Jibe At Allies Over Hormuz Sparks Global Tensions And Oil Market Fears

Trump’s Sharp Jibe At Allies Over Hormuz Sparks Global Tensions And Oil Market Fears

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 3, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 3, 2026, 10:52 AM IST

U.S. President Donald Trump has escalated rhetoric as the war on Iran enters its second month, claiming victory is near without giving a clear timeline. Amid Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the world faces its biggest oil disruption ever. Trump urged nations to rely on American energy exports instead of waiting for the strait to reopen. He also warned Iran of severe consequences if talks fail. Following his speech, oil prices surged and global markets dipped, while world leaders push diplomatic efforts to restore the crucial oil route.

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