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Two Borders, One Fear: War Ravages Lebanon As Israelis Race To Shelters Amid Rising Civilian Toll

Two Borders, One Fear: War Ravages Lebanon As Israelis Race To Shelters Amid Rising Civilian Toll

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 20, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 20, 2026, 2:03 PM IST

Two images, two stark realities define the escalating conflict. In Lebanon, relentless Israeli airstrikes have devastated neighborhoods, targeting Hezbollah-linked sites but leaving civilians homeless and fearful. South Beirut’s streets stand deserted as thousands flee, with villages like Makhdosha opening shelters for displaced families. Over 900 lives have been lost, with thousands injured, deepening the humanitarian crisis. Meanwhile, in Israel’s Jaljulia, fear grips residents as sirens send families, including Indian nationals, rushing into bomb shelters. Despite assurances from governments, the human cost continues to rise. On both sides of the border, it is ordinary civilians who bear the brunt of a conflict spiraling beyond control.

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