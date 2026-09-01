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Two Kerala Women Die In California; Families Await Answers And Their Daughters’ Return Home

Two Kerala Women Die In California; Families Await Answers And Their Daughters’ Return Home

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 1, 2026,
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026, 2:46 PM IST

Two Kerala women, 35-year-old Anjana Hari and 40-year-old Ann Mary Mathew, have died in separate incidents in California, leaving their families devastated and searching for answers. Police say Anjana was killed in a hit-and-run in Milpitas on August 28, while Ann was found dead inside her San Jose home. Relatives have alleged that Ann was stabbed. A common friend of the two women, identified as Anila, has been arrested in connection with the deaths. Both women had moved to the US while building their lives and careers. Efforts are now underway to bring their bodies back to Kerala, though the ongoing investigation could delay repatriation.

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